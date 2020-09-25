APC headquarter nullifies suspension of Fayemi, Ojudu, others

THE National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the suspension of the Ekiti Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and other purported suspensions in the state.

The party’s headquarter in a statement signed by Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, on Friday stated that it was yet to receive any communication about all the purported suspensions.

Nabena said, “The attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to a purported and widely-reported ‘suspension’ of the Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Kayode Fayemi, as well as an earlier reported ‘indefinite suspension’ of some other party members in the state.”

“The actions are a nullity as the party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported ‘suspensions.’ We strongly advise all members to adhere to our party constitution.”

He also stated that governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State, adding that Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid, and duly recognised Executive.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State. In line with the mandate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to ensure and support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to be duly guided.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid, and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the State Chapter.”

It would be recalled that the faction of the party loyal to Governor Fayemi on Thursday, suspended a presidential adviser, Babafemi Ojudu, and the son-in-law to Bola Tinubu National Leader of the APC, Oyetunde Ojo, and nine other party leaders for alleged disobedience to the directive of the party’s National Executive Committee.

In a swift response, a faction of the party loyal to Ojodu issued a counter suspension to suspend the state governor from the party.