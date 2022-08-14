22.1 C
APC Jigawa senatorial candidate dies in China

Ijeoma OPARA
THE All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate for the Jigawa central senatorial district in the 2023 elections, Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa, is dead.

Kiyawa, who had represented the Dutse/Kiyawa constituency at the House of Representatives for two terms, died on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in an hospital in China where he had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection.

He had earlier been hospitalised at a private hospital in Abuja before he was flown out to China for treatment.

The Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, had sent his condolences to Kiyawa’s family, describing his death as a great loss.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Public Relations, Habibu Kila, Abubakar described the deceased as one who had contributed immensely to the growth of the country.

He also described his death as a loss to the entire Muslim community.

“He described the late Alhaji Tijjani Kiyawa Kiyawa as as a loyal and dependable politician who contributed immensely to the political development of the country,” the statement read.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

