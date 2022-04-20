32.1 C
Abuja

APC pegs presidential election forms at N100 million

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
APC
The APC logo.
Related

PRESIDENTIAL aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would pay the sum of N100 million to obtain forms before participating in the party’s primary election in May.

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka disclosed this shortly after the party’s 11th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the expression of interest form for the presidential election was fixed at N30 million while the nomination form would cost N70 million, making a total of N100 million.

Morka disclosed that the party would commence the sale of forms on April 22, 2022.

Details later…

