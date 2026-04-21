APC unveils timetable, fixes nomination fees for 2027 elections

THE ALL Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, alongside the fees required for aspirants seeking to contest on its platform.

The document, signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, and announced in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, was issued in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Under the arrangement, presidential aspirants are to pay ₦100 million for both forms. This includes ₦30 million for the expression of interest and ₦70 million for nomination. Those seeking governorship tickets will pay ₦10 million and ₦40 million respectively, bringing the total to ₦50 million.

For senatorial contests, aspirants are required to pay ₦3 million for expression of interest and ₦17 million for nomination, amounting to ₦20 million. House of Representatives aspirants will pay ₦1 million for expression of interest and ₦9 million for nomination, making ₦10 million in total. Those contesting State House of Assembly seats are to pay ₦1 million and ₦5 million respectively, with a total cost of ₦6 million.

The party also announced concessions for certain categories of aspirants. Women, young people and persons living with disabilities are to pay only the expression of interest fee and half of the nomination fee for their respective positions.

Activities have already commenced, with the party notifying its state chapters of the election process from April 20, 2026. The sale of forms is scheduled to run from April 25 to May 2, while the deadline for submission of completed forms and relevant documents is May 4.

Screening of aspirants for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship positions will take place from May 6 to May 8, while presidential aspirants are to be screened on May 9. The results of the screening exercise are expected to be released on May 11, after which appeals will be received between May 12 and May 13.

Primary elections are scheduled to begin shortly after. The presidential primary will hold from May 15 to May 16, followed by the House of Representatives on May 18 and the Senate on May 20. State House of Assembly primaries are slated for May 21, while the governorship primary will take place on May 23.

Appeals arising from the primaries will be handled immediately after each exercise. Presidential primary appeals are fixed for May 18, House of Representatives appeals for May 20, Senate appeals for May 21, State Assembly appeals for May 23, and governorship appeals for May 25.

The APC said the release of the timetable demonstrated its commitment to conducting a transparent and credible primary election process.

“The APC reassures members, stakeholders, and Nigerians of its commitment to conducting a credible and transparent primary election that will further strengthen the Party’s internal democracy and consolidate its progressive ideals,” the party stated.