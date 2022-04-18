32.1 C
Abuja

APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for likening resurrection to Agege bread in Easter advert

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has vowed to sanction Sterling Bank Plc over a controversial advert which compared the resurrection of Jesus Christ to Agege bread.

In commemoration of the Easter celebration, the bank had published an advert that said, “Like Agege Bread, He Rose”.

The post was shared on the bank’s pages across various social media platforms.

The development generated a lot of angry reactions on social media, particularly from adherents of the Christian faith.

Many people who reacted in the social media demanded that the post be pulled down, describing it as insensitive and insulting to Christians.

They also asked the bank to tender an apology.

The bank complied by pulling down the offensive post and replacing it with another one. The bank also tendered an apology.

- Advertisement -

Referencing John 8:7, the new post said, “…Let he who has never sinned cast the first stone”.

“Forgive us in the spirit of Easter!

“Blessed is the one whose transgressions are forgiven, whose sins are covered. We humbly celebrate His resurrection, the defeat of death and the hope of salvation,” the bank added in the new post.

However, in a statement sighted by The ICIR on Monday, APCON condemned the bank’s action.

The statement signed by Registrar Olalekan Fadolapo said APCON “will take necessary actions to ensure that Sterling Bank is sanctioned” for the development.

“The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has observed with displeasure the insensitive and provocative Easter celebration advertisement by Sterling Bank Plc which compared the resurrection of Christ with Agege Bread.

“The distasteful advertisement was neither submitted nor approved for exposure by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), the statutory Panel charged with the responsibility of ensuring that advertisements conform with the prevailing laws of the federation as well as the code of ethics of Advertising in Nigeria,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

APCON added that it would ensure “that no religious belief or faith is ridiculed by any blasphemous advertisement exposed in any guise.”

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of 10-year-old pupil during Dubai games

A NIGERIAN mother has cried out after her 10-year-old daughter who is a pupil...
Media Opportunities

Thomson Reuters Foundation offers food security reporting workshop

THOMSON Reuters Foundation is inviting applications for its workshop themed 'Reporting on Food and...
Police

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

THE Lagos State Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the alleged...
News

Nigerian Police procures armoured vehicles, other assets

THE Nigerian Police Force has purchased additional 15 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 55 lorries,...
Crime

NDLEA intercepts cocaine consignments at various airports, arrests five alleged traffickers

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted cocaine consignments at...
Advertisement

Most Read

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC...

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Has NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

NDLEA intercepts cocaine consignments at various airports, arrests five alleged traffickers

Nigerian Police procures armoured vehicles, other assets

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

Under Buhari, every aspect of life has broken down – Kukah

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian Police procures armoured vehicles, other assets
Next articlePolice commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.