Appeal Court dismisses PDP’s case, affirms judgment barring Ibadan convention

THE Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging a judgment that barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the party’s national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Delivering judgment on Monday, March 9, a three-member panel of the appellate court unanimously upheld the earlier ruling of the Federal High Court delivered on October 31 by James Omotosho.

The trial court had restrained INEC from giving effect to the outcome of the convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The appellate court resolved all four issues raised by the appellants against them, ruling that the appeal lacked merit.

It also dismissed the PDP’s argument that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case on the basis that it concerned the internal affairs of the party.

According to the appellate court, the plaintiffs had the legal standing to institute the suit as part of efforts to protect their democratic rights.

The court further rejected the PDP’s claim that it was denied fair hearing during the proceedings at the trial court.

As part of its ruling, the appellate court ordered the PDP faction led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki to pay N2 million as costs, describing the appeal as frivolous.

Background

The ruling is the latest development in the prolonged leadership crisis rocking the PDP following its controversial national convention in Ibadan.

The convention produced a leadership team led by Turaki. However, some members loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, were suspended during the convention. The suspended members challenged their sack in the court.

On December 22, 2025, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejected requests by the Turaki-led team that the commission recognise the party’s new National Working Committee (NWC), citing existing court judgments and unresolved legal processes.

The INEC referenced two Federal High Court rulings in Abuja in October and November 2025, which restrained it from giving effect to the outcome of the Ibadan convention.

The electoral commission noted that pending appeals did not automatically stay the execution of these judgments and emphasised that it remained bound by the law. A letter signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, explained that, in light of the suits, the commission could not update or recognise the list of national officers elected at the Ibadan convention.

Meanwhile, in a similar development, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in January 2026, nullified the convention and barred Turaki and other officials who emerged from the exercise from acting as national officers of the party.

The Turaki’s PDP caucus aslo insisted there was no cause for alarm and maintained that its leadership structure remained intact.

Following the decision, the party announced that it had instructed its lawyers to file an appeal and pursue all available legal options to defend its position.

PDP deepening crisis

The crisis in the party traces back to the build-up to the 2023 general elections when a rift emerged between supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a group of governors led by Wike.

During the party’s presidential primary, a powerful bloc of governors led by Wike, demanded that the party’s presidential ticket be zoned to the South following the eight-year administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was from the North.

However, Abubakar secured the PDP presidential ticket after defeating other aspirants, including Wike, at the party’s primary election.

The outcome deepened divisions within the party. Wike and some of his allies withheld their support for Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election.

The election was eventually won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), after defeating Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

After the election, Tinubu appointed Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, a move that further intensified internal disagreements within the PDP. Although Wike accepted the ministerial position in an APC-led administration, he retained his membership in the PDP.

Some party leaders, including Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed, and PDP chieftain Bode George, have publicly criticised Wike’s role in the party and accused him of engaging in anti-party activities.

The crisis has contributed to a series of defections by prominent members of the PDP to other political parties.

Among them was Abubakar, who left the PDP in 2025 and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he is widely believed to be preparing for another presidential bid ahead of the 2027 elections.