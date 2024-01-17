Appeal Court sacks House of Reps member, orders re-run

Reading time: 1 mins
Judiciary
member representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo,
member representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo,
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Court of Appeal, Abuja, has sacked the member representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom state in the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, from the National Assembly.     

In his judgement on Wednesday, January 17, the lead judge, Abba Mohammed, declared that the declaration of Ukpong-Udo as the election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violated the Electoral Act 2022 and Manual for Election Officials 2023.

The appellate court affirmed the judgement of the Akwa Ibom Election Petition Tribunal, which had earlier sacked Ukpong-Udo.

The tribunal had ordered a re-run in the polling units where the election was not held when the National Assembly election was conducted on February 25, 2023.

According to the court, the re-run was to be held in 33 polling units in the constituency to determine the winner.

Ukpong-Udo was first elected to the National Assembly in 2019 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform. However, he later defected to the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Declaring him the winner of the 2023 election, the returning officer, Patrick Aderorho, said he secured 19,926 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Glory Edet, who scored 15,765.

The INEC, however, backtracked in its decision and declared the election inconclusive. It called for a run-off in a few polling units following violence that marred the election.


    The election umpire said violence during an election was against the Electoral Act.

    The supplementary election was met with more violence, which prompted INEC to cancel the election.

    However, INEC declared the YPP candidate the winner about a month later.

    Dissatisfied with the announcement, the PDP candidate approached the tribunal to request that Ukpong-Udo’s victory be declared null and void.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.