back to top

Archiving offers N1m monthly for fellows in new call for fellowship application

Reading time: 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Archiving offers N1m monthly for fellows in new call for fellowship application
Archiving logo
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

ARCHIVING has opened applications for the second cohort of its fellowship programme.

The organisation invited storytellers, technologists, and researchers to dig deep into Nigeria’s history and uncover why the country keeps repeating the same patterns.

The six-month fellowship, which will run from January to June 2026, is themed “The More Things Change.” It challenges participants to explore recurring cycles in Nigeria’s politics, economy, and social life, using archival materials to make sense of the past and its imprint on the present.

“We’re looking for storytellers, technologists, researchers, and anyone who wants to explore this question by digging into Nigeria’s historical record. We’re looking for people who believe that interrogating the past sharpens our understanding of the present and helps us prepare differently for the future,” the call for application read in part.

The convener said unlike the first cohort, the new edition would introduce three key tracks to guide fellows in shaping their projects.

The tracks are storytelling, research, and technology.

Archiving wants the work that moves people, sharpens understanding, and endures, whether in the form of a film, an interactive tool, or a research paper.

Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of ₦1 million from January to June 2026, alongside another ₦1 million in project support. They will also gain access to Archivi.ng’s vast archives, digital tools, peer learning sessions, and opportunities to publish or showcase their final projects.

Applications will close at 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2025. Shortlisted candidates are expected to be notified by November 30 after a two-stage selection process involving proposal reviews and interviews.

“There are patterns in our history. Some are beautiful. Some are devastating. What’s clear is this: we can’t break cycles we don’t understand.

Read Also:

AAJA calls on nominees for Medill Innovation award
Access Nigeria Investigative Journalism Training Application Opens
African Fact-Checking Awards open application 
Application for Ian Parry Photojournalism grant opens till August

If you’re obsessed with questions, ideas, stories, or tools that help us make sense of Nigerian history, we want you,” the conveners added.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement