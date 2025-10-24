Archiving offers N1m monthly for fellows in new call for fellowship application

ARCHIVING has opened applications for the second cohort of its fellowship programme.

The organisation invited storytellers, technologists, and researchers to dig deep into Nigeria’s history and uncover why the country keeps repeating the same patterns.

The six-month fellowship, which will run from January to June 2026, is themed “The More Things Change.” It challenges participants to explore recurring cycles in Nigeria’s politics, economy, and social life, using archival materials to make sense of the past and its imprint on the present.

“We’re looking for storytellers, technologists, researchers, and anyone who wants to explore this question by digging into Nigeria’s historical record. We’re looking for people who believe that interrogating the past sharpens our understanding of the present and helps us prepare differently for the future,” the call for application read in part.

The convener said unlike the first cohort, the new edition would introduce three key tracks to guide fellows in shaping their projects.

The tracks are storytelling, research, and technology.

Archiving wants the work that moves people, sharpens understanding, and endures, whether in the form of a film, an interactive tool, or a research paper.

Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of ₦1 million from January to June 2026, alongside another ₦1 million in project support. They will also gain access to Archivi.ng’s vast archives, digital tools, peer learning sessions, and opportunities to publish or showcase their final projects.

Applications will close at 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2025. Shortlisted candidates are expected to be notified by November 30 after a two-stage selection process involving proposal reviews and interviews.

“There are patterns in our history. Some are beautiful. Some are devastating. What’s clear is this: we can’t break cycles we don’t understand.

If you’re obsessed with questions, ideas, stories, or tools that help us make sense of Nigerian history, we want you,” the conveners added.