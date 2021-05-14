fbpx

Army arrest popular bandit terrorising Niger communities

By Editorial
THE Nigerian Army have arrested a popular bandit terrorising communities in Niger State.
Jack Bros Yellow was arrested by soldiers during the ongoing operations in forests across Niger State.
He was arrested in one of the forests between Shiroro and Rafi local government areas.
 
The arrest was, however, not confirmed by the Army, but sources said that Jack Bros Yellow was the leader of one of the three groups of bandits terrorising Shiroro, Rafi and Munya local government areas.
 
One source said he had contacts with bandits in Zamfara, Kaduna and several states in the north. .

Another source said he kept victims who could not pay ransoms conformably  with bandits in other states.
