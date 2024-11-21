back to top

Army reopens Umuahia-Mbaise road after checkpoint attack

Conflict and Security
THE Nigerian Army (NA) has reopened the Umuahia-Mbaise Road, shut down after a military checkpoint in Ekenobizi came under attack last Wednesday, November 13.

The road was reopened after a visit by general officer commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army Enugu, Hassan Dada, a major- general, and other senior military officers, including Olusola Diya, a brigadier general.

They met with MacDonald Ubah, special adviser to the Abia State Governor on security, and decided to move the military checkpoint from Ekenobizi to the Onuimo River, providing a clearer view and boosting security.

According to Ubah, the original military checkpoint location in a densely populated area hindered the military’s response to the attack.

He added that this prompted the relocation of the checkpoint.

Community leaders, including the traditional ruler of Ezeleke autonomous community, Eze Ibeakanma, cooperated with the military to facilitate the relocation, acknowledging the inconvenience associated with the road closure..

Ubah said local communities were  supporting security efforts in the area and volunteering to clear the new checkpoint location near the Onuimo River and promised to provide valuable intelligence to security operatives to enhance safety.

Ubah also encouraged the public to continue backing the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their fight against insecurity.

Commanding ifficer of the 145 Battalion in Umuahia, Martin Domkat, a major, and other senior military officers accompanied the GOC during the visit.

Two soldiers were killed in the attack that led to the road closure.


     

     

    The incident had previously forced motorists to find alternative routes via Ekenobizi. With the road reopening, traffic is expected to return, easing movement in the area.

    The incident occurred when gunmen attacked the Army checkpoint at Ekenobizi, a border community between Abia and Imo states in Umuopara, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

    Sources said the attack occurred around 6:18 am.

    The incident is reminiscent of the May 30, 2024, attack in Aba, where gunmen and militants killed five soldiers and six civilians.

