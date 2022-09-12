Gunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy, policemen feared killed

GUNMEN have reportedly attacked the convoy of Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator, in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Reports say an unspecified number of police operatives were feared killed during the incident, which happened on Sunday, September 11.

Sources said the gunmen opened fire on the convoy in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

READ ALSO:

AMOTEKUN: South east governors fine-tune preparation for joint security outfit

South East governors, Buratai will be attacked if spotted outside Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB locks down South-East on Tuesday over Buhari’s visit, Kanu’s trial

- Advertisement -

Decade after award, N7.2bn road construction projects in south-east abandoned

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East (part 1)

An aide of the senator told Channels TV that the attack was nothing short of an assassination attempt.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed in a statement that there was an attack on men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.

“Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Echeng Echeng, led police operatives to the scene where sporadic shootings took place in Enugwu-Ukwu.

“Though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on the ground there as operations are going on and the situation is being monitored. Further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga said.

- Advertisement -

Ubah is the senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the Nigerian senate.