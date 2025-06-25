Bandits kill many soldiers in attack on Army bases in Niger, Kaduna

THE Nigerian Army Headquarters has announced that bandits launched coordinated triple attack on military bases in Niger and Kaduna states on Tuesday, June 24, resulting in the deaths of soldiers.

Scores of bandits were also eliminated by the military during the attacks, according to the Army.

The Army revealed these in a statement on its social media handle on Wednesday, June 25.

“On 24 June 2025, forward operating bases in the general areas of Kwanar Dutse Mairiga and Boka Niger State, and Aungwan Turai Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, were attacked by bandits in a 3 pronged attack” it said.

“In response, land and air component troops launched several counter-attacks that eliminated scores of bandits in the encounters. Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles, while four wounded in action troops are currently receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Defence Academy in a post said a lieutenant and 20 soldiers died in the Niger state attack.

Just last week, the ICIR reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said Nigerian armed forces eliminated 6,260 terrorists and arrested 14,138 terrorists and other criminals within the past two years across the country.

It added that the troops rescued 5,365 kidnapped victims and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in various operations within the period.

The troops also killed 103 criminals and apprehended 2,760 others within the period.