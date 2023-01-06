29.1 C
Abuja

Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute offers literary reporting grant

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University is accepting applications for the Matthew Power Literary Reporting Award.

The award honours the late Power, a journalist who reported empathetically on the human condition and died on assignment in Uganda in March 2014.

The winner will receive US$12,500, NYU ID, and full online and onsite NYU Bobst Library research and reference privileges.

Early-career nonfiction writers who want to focus on a story that uncovers truths about the human condition can apply for funding.

The organiser says the award will not fund proposals to report on armed conflicts where journalists are already imperiled, nor projects that are mainly investigatory.

The application deadline is March 2, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

