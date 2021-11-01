31.5 C
ArtsEverywhere offers fellowship on artistic journalism

ARTSEVERYWHERE, a platform for artistic experimentation, is inviting applications for its 2022 Fay Chiang fellowship themed,  ‘Fault lines and Fragile states.’

The fellowship is slated for January 2022 and it will focus on artistic journalism that supports storytelling projects.

This initiative will target journalists, writers, musicians, and producers, whose work integrates creative practice with rigorous journalistic research, writing, and multimedia production.

Organisers will be offering participants up to CAD15,000 (US$11,299) stipend and CAD5,000 (US$3,766) for travel, equipment, and other project costs.

All participants will be required to deliver the final project no later than December 15, 2022, and will be invited to attend the ArtsEverywhere Festival in 2023.

The host says that the selected fellow will be expected to join online editorial meetings every 3-4 weeks during the course of the project year to be scheduled beginning late January 2022.

Projects highlighting critical issues in underreported parts of the world will be given preference, the organisers note.

Journalists who want to integrate creative practices with rigorous journalism can apply for this year-long fellowship.

The application deadline to submit a proposal is December 1, 2021. Shortlisted applicants will be notified by December 15th and interviews will be conducted over the following weeks.

The 2022 Fay Chiang Fellow will be announced by December 30, 2021. interested applicants can submit proposals here.

 

 

