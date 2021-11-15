ASUU issues strike warning, accuses FG of reneging on agreements

— 1 min read

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a three-week ultimatum to the Federal Government over its failure to fulfil pending demands.

The National President of the Union Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor, said that constant government neglect of agreements would not be tolerated.

He spoke at the University of Abuja on Monday, asking the Federal Government to attend to the demands of the union within three weeks or face another strike.

Osodeke pointed out the failure of the Federal Government to attend to the needs of the union, which had left them with no choice than to plan an imminent strike.

“We are giving the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum. If after three weeks they don’t meet our demands, we will be going on strike.

“We believe we have tried enough by giving them enough time.”

The Senior Staff Association of Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities had met on Monday to deliberate on the next moves over the failure of the Federal Government to meet the union’s agreements.

The Federal Government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the union last year and had promised to fulfil its demands, ranging from payment of earned allowances, the introduction of the UTAS platform for university workers, and payment of revitalisation fund for universities, among others

The government is, however, yet to meet these promises, according to ASUU.