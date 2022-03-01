25.7 C
ASUU strike: NANS, FG meeting ends in deadlock

Sodeeq Aliyu
A MEETING between the Federal Government and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended in a deadlock on Monday.

Before the meeting, the students had staged a peaceful protest in parts of Abuja.

Led by the National President Sunday Asefon, they marched from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly before converging at the Ministry of Education.

Chants of “open the gate” filled the air when they were initially barred from entering the ministry’s premises.

“We are not here to fight. We are here to meet the minister of education,” Asefon declared.

The students were eventually allowed to meet the minister, Adamu Adamu.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Asefon disclosed that the minister walked out on them.

However, the minister on his part explained that “the only point they (NANS) made that is worthy of attention is that students should be involved in the discussions between government and ASUU”.

