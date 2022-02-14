36.1 C
Abuja

ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal

News
Bankole Abe
Ali Isa Pantami
Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Pantami to the rank of a professor.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke described Pantami’s professorship as illegal during a press conference at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.”

In September 2021, Pantami, alongside seven academics, was elevated by the council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, to the rank of a professor.

Pantami’s elevation has generated controversy, with many faulting FUTO on the promotion of the minister who was not teaching in the university and whose highest academic attainment was reportedly the position of a lecturer before he ventured into politics.

“We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO,” Osodeke added.

- Advertisement -

Isa Ali Ibrahim (born October 20 1972), commonly known as Isa Ali Pantami, is an Islamic cleric who is the current Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Nigeria.

Pantami lectured at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) before joining the Islamic University of Madinah as Head of Technical Writing in 2014.

He was the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) from September 26, 2016 to August 20, 2019, when he was nominated as a minister and sworn into office on August 21, 2019.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the promotion of Minister of...
Energy and Power

TCN to boost power transmission with 15 new transformers

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN) on Saturday took delivery of 15 new power...
Education

ASUU embarks on one-month warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a one-month warning strike. ASUU's...
Crime

NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over illicit drug offences

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared suspended head of the Police...
ICT/Telecoms

Nigeria’s internet subscribers dropped by 9 million in one year – NBS

THE Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the number of internet subscribers in the...
Advertisement

Most Read

FCT elections: INEC declares PDP winner in Bwari, APC wins in Gwagwalada

Live Update: FCT Election 2022

Angry youths attack police station, set couple caught with human parts ablaze

FCT election: 478 candidates battle for 6 chairmanship, 62 councillorship positions

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Benue: Consultants, others resign, shun new equipment at Makurdi FMC for overseas jobs 

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

FCT election: PDP wins AMAC

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTCN to boost power transmission with 15 new transformers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.