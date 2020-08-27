At last, AfDB re-elects Adesina as President

AKINWUMI Adesina, a former Minister of Agriculture has been re-elected as the president of the African Development Bank, for another five-year term of office.

Adesina who was the sole candidate in the election was re-elected by the Board of Governors of the bank at its ongoing virtual annual general meeting.

His re-election was announced by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari aide on New Media in a congratulatory message on social media.

“Nigeria’s Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). With this re-election, he will spend another 5 years supervising the affairs of the Bank. Congratulations,” Ahmad tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Highlighting his achievements for the past five years as the president of the Bank, Adesina made known his re-election bid in a keynote speech to the Board of Governors of the Bank on Wednesday, August 26.

He noted that under his leadership, “Some 18 million additional people now have access to electricity, 141 million people have received more advanced agricultural technology to improve food security, 15 million people have access to financing, 101 million now have access to improved transport, and 60 million people have gained access to water and sanitation.”

He argued that he had kept and fulfilled his promises to the Bank and continent with a sense of duty. He therefore offered himself for a second tenure as president of the continent’s developmental bank.

“Five years ago, right here in Abidjan, you elected me president of the African Development Bank. It was a huge responsibility to shoulder. I promised that I would work tirelessly to accelerate Africa’s development. My vision, focused on the High 5 priorities, was my commitment, my promise, my compass. Time has passed so quickly.

“Dear Governors, these Annual Meetings are my opportunity to offer you my services and seek a second term as president of the African Development Bank,” he said.

“I do so with humility. I do so with an acute sense of duty and commitment. I do so to serve Africa and our Bank.”

Advertisement

Adesina was cleared in July from ethical wrongdoings by an Independent Review Panel set up by the Board of Governors of the Bank, following a complaint by the United States, to review the process by which two previous organs of the Bank: the Ethics Committee of the Bank, and the Board of Governors had previously exonerated Adesina.