At last, Reps urge Buhari to sack Service Chiefs

Advertisement

CONSIDERING the rising state of insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the Service Chiefs of their duties.

According to the lawmakers, the military heads already outlived their relevance in the security architecture of the country, as they have allegedly been unable to fix the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

“Recently, the insurgents have forced the Nigerian Military to close traffic on the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road for some days,” Hon, Mohammed Mongunu, the Chief Whip of the House argued.

“The Damaturu-Maiduguri Road is the only access from Maiduguri to other parts of Nigeria.”

Mongunu was also supported by 14 others in the motion which demanded radical improvement in the state of security nationwide.

The motion was titled “Need to Curb the Incessant Attacks of the Boko Haram Insurgents in the North-East Zone.”

Based on his arguments, the military was winning the war as of 2015 where several territories captured by the Boko Haram insurgents were recovered particularly in Borno and Yobe States.

But there has been a sudden decline, he stated.

Advertisement

Another lawmaker, Abubakar Fulata All Progressives Congress member from Jigawa State called for urgent withdrawal and replacement of security personnel serving in the northeast.

He attributed this to why the personnel have been inefficient in their security duties.

In his contribution, Hon. Abdurazaq Namdas also lamented over the insecurity upsurge and attacks by the insurgent.

He described the situation as worrisome but did not support the idea of replacing the security personnel working in the northeast.

It could be recalled that Nigerians have recently raised alarm over persistent insecurity in the country.

There has also been concern over rising banditry, kidnapping, herder/farmer attacks among others.

However, on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed surprise on the insecurity.

This is coming a few days after a priest, Rev. Lawal Andimi was beheaded by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Namdas stressed the constitutional power of the president to summon the military chiefs as part of moves to ensure national safety.