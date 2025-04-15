back to top

Atiku berates Tinubu over continued Plateau killings, other attacks

Reading time: 3 mins
News
Abubakar Atiku Photo for illustration purpose
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar has once again condemned President Bola Tinubu’s administration for what he described as a failure to tackle insecurity, following the killing of at least 47 persons in Zike community, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 15, Abubakar expressed deep sadness over the renewed attacks, stating that the resurgence of violence in Bassa, days after a similar massacre in Bokkos LGA, was proof of the federal government’s incompetence.

Abubakar, who described the development as “unacceptable,” said the attack is a grim reminder of the worsening state of security in our country.

“It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives as a result of the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration. The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. Unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to fail them,” Abubakar said.

He also condemned, “The escalating wave of terrorist attacks in Borno State, which, according to Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, has resulted in the loss of lives and territory to insurgents. These disturbing developments underscore the total collapse of the current administration’s security policy and architecture.”

He criticised the prolonged detention of terror suspects without trial, suggesting that such delays embolden criminal elements.

Abubakar called on the Attorney General of the Federation to prioritise the prosecution of terror suspects and urged the creation of special courts to accelerate trials. 

He also warned against the increasing cross-border attacks by armed groups, calling it a “national disgrace” and further evidence of a failed security framework.

“Every sincere Nigerian should be disturbed by how terrorists and bandits operate with impunity, especially in Northern Nigeria, which has become the epicentre of this violence. The continued delay in prosecuting terrorists and bandits, some of whom have been in custody since 2016, has only emboldened these mass murderers.

“If the same level of urgency and energy were devoted to the prosecution of terrorists as we have seen applied to the trials of political critics, we would have sent a clear and forceful message that crime has consequences. Instead, justice is being delayed, and our security forces are being demoralised.

Read Also:

‘How N21trn to plug housing deficit can be sourced’
‘I did my best’, Buhari says in valedictory New Year Message
‘Importation is N80 cheaper’, marketers react to Dangote’s appeal
‘Indigene letter for sale’: How we will detect foreigners for 2023 census – NPC

“The Attorney General of the Federation must prioritise the prosecution of these criminals, and special courts should be established to fast-track their trials. Our justice system must not give the impression that terrorism pays,” he said.

He further asked the National Assembly to consider legislation that would allow state governments to arm and equip their local security outfits, citing the need to bolster the capacity of overstretched federal security agencies.

His remarks followed fresh reports of coordinated attacks in the early hours of Monday, April 14, in Zike, which led to 51 deaths of citizens.

The attack came on the heels of a mass killing in Bokkos Local Government Area on March 28, which claimed over 50 lives, including children burned beyond recognition. 


     

     

    Despite President Tinubu’s vow to apprehend and prosecute those behind the attacks, violence in the region has persisted.

    The ongoing violence has resulted in significant loss of life, destruction of property, and erosion of trust in governance, demanding urgent national attention.

    Following the March 28 attack, Atiku, in a statement on his X handle, said the ‘failure of Tinubu’s security architecture has now become an endemic nationwide phenomenon with repeated killings, more of which do not even make the headlines.’

    He noted that Nigerians are gradually being conditioned to accept frequent reports of senseless killings as normal, and once again extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and to the families affected by the tragedy.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement