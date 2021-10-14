31.1 C
Abuja

Atiku’s political associate, Iyorcha Ayu, emerges PDP consensus chairmanship candidate

Arinze NWAFOR
THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate president and close associate of Atiku Abubakar, as its consensus candidate for national chairmanship position.

Ayu was chosen in Abuja on Thursday after a meeting of PDP’s northern stakeholders.

Ayu is a staunch supporter of former Vice President Abubakar, who is gearing up to contest for Nigeria’s president under PDP.

His entrance may change the political permutations of the PDP, which had agreed that the South would produce the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

Prior to Ayu’s selection as consensus candidate for the position of the party’s national chairman, the leaders of the PDP in the North-Central zone had endorsed him for the position.

The ICIR had earlier reported the decision of the PDP to zone the chairmanship of the political party to the North of Nigeria.

Ayu’s candidacy for the national chairmanship of the PDP has come just before the party hosts its national convention on October 31.

