Attack on Zulum’s convoy shows fragility of country’s security architecture – NGF

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that the growing rate of insecurity in the country shows the fragility of Nigeria’s security architecture.

The Forum specifically noted that the recent attack on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State was a clear indication of vulnerability of Nigeria as a nation.

According to a letter signed by Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Forum, the governors agreed to meet meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising insecurity across the country.

“On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect,” Fayemi said in the letter addressed to the Governor of Borno State.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.”

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery,” he added.

Zulum on Wednesday, July 30, berated the Nigerian Army over attack on his convoy in Baga area of Borno State on his way to distribute COVID-19 relief materials to residents.

He stated that despite having 1,181 soldiers in Baga town which is five kilometres away from the military base, his convoy was still attacked.

Reacting to the attack carried out against Zulum, the Governors Forum expressed shock over the worsening security situation in the country, disclosing that they were in support of ridding Borno State of the growing attacks.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil,” the letter read.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.”

Early in January 2020, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said there were rehabilitating and releasing former Boko Haram fighters as a shift from the use of arms and weapons to a soft approach to the war against insurgency in North-eastern and North-western Nigeria, which terrorism has plagued for over a decade.

The Federal Government in 2016 initiated Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) to de-radicalise repentant Boko Haram members.

About 500 repentant Boko Haram fighters have been rehabilitated between 2016 and 2020 while another 608 are said to be currently going through rehabilitation.