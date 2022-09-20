23.1 C
Audit Report: Reps summon AGF over MDAs financial accounts

Business and EconomyTax and Taxation
Harrison Edeh
The Acting Accountant - General of the Federation, Sylvester-Okolie-Aboh.
THE House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Okolie-aboh Sylva for failing to lay the 2020 audit reports of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of Government

Oluwole Oke, Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts, issued the summon on Tuesday in Abuja at the resumed hearing of the Committee on queries against MDAs by the office of Auditor General of the Federation.

Oke said the development was affecting the work of the parliament at looking into the financial transactions of MDAs which would no longer be tolerated.

“As the 9th Assembly is winding down, we need to redouble our efforts at looking into all the reports already laid before the House.

“We have completed work on  those from 2017 and our reports are already in the press after which we will lay the reports before the whole House for official consideration.

” This why we are inviting the Accountant General of the Federation to come before this committee to tell us while he  is yet to lay the  2020 audited reports of MDAs before the Parliament.

” We need to listen to him to know where the problem is coming from so that we can wade in to resolve whatever hindrance affecting the presentation,” he said.

He said that the Minister of Finance had said that the nation’s expenditures surpased its income,while the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC also confirmed that the 2022 budget was padded by the executive arm by several billions of Naira

He said that what the country needed was what to redouble its efforts at revenue generations and as well check the books of the MDAs.

He warned all heads of MDAs who had refused to appear before it over audit queries raised against them to retrace their steps and do the needful in thier own interest.

He said that the committee would have no other option than to effect the arrest of the defaulters or relocate its sitting to the premises of such MDAs.

 

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

