Babangida accepts BOA chairmanship, debunks rejection rumours

MUHAMMED Babangida has confirmed his acceptance of the position of Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), dismissing earlier claims, including a widely circulated letter, suggesting he had declined the appointment.

In a press statement, on Monday,July 21, Babangida expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with the strategic role, describing the appointment as an honour and privilege.

“We wish to clarify that Muhammed gratefully accepts the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, as announced by the Federal Government, and extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him,” the statement read in part.

This clarification came amid the emergence of a letter, purportedly signed by Babangida, in which he had expressed reluctance to take up the role due to “a convergence of personal and professional considerations.”

Dated July 21, 2025, the letter cited Babangida’s inability to commit fully to the demands of the office.

However, Monday’s statement described the letter and associated reports as “false and malicious,” insisting that the claims were an attempt to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Tinubu administration.

“We also want to assure the public that those spreading these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation,” the letter said.

Babangida urged Nigerians to verify information from credible sources before sharing, emphasising the need for media responsibility and civic vigilance.

On Friday, July 18, Tinubu appointed Babangida as the chairman of the BOA.

His appointment was one of many offers approved by Tinubu, aimed at strengthening leadership of strategic national institutions.

Babangida, 53, earned a degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Switzerland.

In 2002, he furthered his education by completing an Executive Programme on Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School.