Bamise: Court remands BRT driver for 30 days

Bankole Abe
1min read

A LAGOS State Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba on Friday remanded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver Andrew Nice Ominnikoron for 30 days over his alleged involvement in the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

Magistrate Omobola Salawu ordered that Ominnikoron be remanded pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The driver is charged with conspiracy, murder, rape and misconduct with regards to corpses.

The charge, filed by police prosecutor Yetunde Cardoso, was read to Ominnikoron but his plea was not taken by the court.

Cardoso said Ominnikoron committed the alleged offense at 8:00 pm on February 26, along Ajah-Oshodi Expressway, on a Lagos State BRT bus with numbered 257.

Ominnikoron was accused of raping Ayanwole, before pushing her out of the moving BRT bus.

The offense contravened sections 411, 223, 260 and 165 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Bamise, 22, was found dead on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island, days after she was declared missing after boarding a BRT vehicle driven by Ominnikoron.

The matter was adjourned to April 11 for DPP advice.

