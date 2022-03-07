31.1 C
Abuja

Bamise: Police arrest suspected killer of BRT passenger

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Bamise Ayanwole
Ayanwola Oluwabamise, slain fashion designer.


THE Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver suspected to be involved in the death of a commuter, Ayanwola Oluwabamise.

The police had declared the driver, Andrew Nice, wanted after 22-year-old Bamise, a fashion designer working in the Ajah area of the state, went missing from the BRT bus driven by the suspect and which the victim had boarded around 7:00 pm on February 26, 2022.

The victim had boarded the supposedly Oshodi-bound bus at Chevron bus stop in the Ajah area of Lagos State. But while in the bus, she had become suspicious of the antics of the driver and three other occupants of the bus and started voice note chats with a friend, whom she alerted to the dangerous circumstance she had found herself.

The friend had advised Bamise to alight at Oworonshoki bus stop to be free from the danger. But she never made it. Instead, her corpse, reported to have been mutilated, was discovered on Monday on the Carter Bridge, in Lagos.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed the discovery and stated that the driver, Nice, would be arraigned in court soon.

Bamise Ayanwole
Bamise

The statement appealed to aggrieved persons and sympathisers not to take the law into their hands as the Command was doing everything legally possible to bring the culprits to book.

Bamise, the last of 10 children, was bound for her elder brother’s place (Pelumi Caleb) in Idimu, Lagos, when the tragedy happened. She had planned it as a surprise and informed him of her visit some days ago.

When she realised that the driver was not stopping for passengers, she began to feel uneasy and started to send voice notes, videos, and pictures to a friend through WhatsApp.

The driver stopped at a point to allow three persons – a woman and two men – board the bus.

Bamise’s friend began to text and call her but noticed she was speaking in a completely different tone. Her phone was later unreachable.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, her body was reportedly found, allegedly with some body parts missing.

One of Bamise’s relatives, who made the claim, said the family members were awaiting the outcome of an autopsy to confirm their observation.

Interested persons plan protest for Bamise. Source Twitter

Meanwhile, some aggrieved persons have vowed to stage a protest at Ojota, Lagos, by 7:00 am on Tuesday to protest against safety and security issues in the state.

An unsigned poster with the hashtag, ‘Justice4Bamise’, seen by our reporter, is calling on members of the public to join the “peaceful” protest which is to be staged at the Lagos State Government Secretariat at Alausa, Ikeja, and all BRT terminals in the state.

