Police confirm bomb scare in Lagos on eve of planned protest

THE Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the incident of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at the fence of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service on Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, made the confirmation on Wednesday, July 31, hours to the planned nationwide protest against hunger and poor governance in Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, the commissioner said an officer attached to the Police Explosives Ordinance Depot (EOD) base in Ikeja discovered the IED before it could cause harm.

He said the officer suspected a yet-to-be-identified individual parked his unregistered Toyota Corolla car on the main road, close to the gate of PMF 23 barracks

“The officer sighted a young man alighted from the car and carefully dropped a bag by the side of the FOU Zone A fence. The young man returned to his car and zoomed off.

“Based on the report, a team of EOD-CBRN experts from the base quickly mobilised to the scene to identify the object.

“On arrival, it was confirmed that truly the item was IED. Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the IED rendered safe and thereafter detonated accordingly. Meanwhile, the residual of the IED was collected for further analysis and investigation.” Hundeyin stated.

Nigerians will hit the streets between August 1 and 10 to express their anger against the hardship they go through, The ICIR earlier reported.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said while the protest intentions might be noble, some narratives suggested it’s a means to change the government by non-constitutional means.

He acknowledged the current realities of the hardship the Nigerian citizens are faced with, adding that the government’s efforts to address them required more time.

“Reflecting on the tragic events of the EndSARS protest in 2020, it began peacefully but was later hijacked, resulting in immense destruction and loss. We will not allow history to repeat itself.

“To ensure safe and peaceful expression, the police have designated Gani Fawehinmi Park and Peace Park for protests. These locations will be secured to protect our citizens and prevent chaos,” the governor said.