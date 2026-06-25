Climate Story Fund opens applications for documentary filmmakers, podcasters, audio storytellers

INDEPENDENT filmmakers, audio producers, podcasters, and documentary storytellers worldwide are invited to apply for the Climate Story Fund, a global grant programme supporting compelling climate-related storytelling and audience impact campaigns.

The fund, administered by the Climate Story Unit and Doc Society, provides grants of up to $125,000 for nonfiction projects that help audiences imagine a just transition and inspire climate action.

The programme supports documentary films, nonfiction series, radio documentaries, and nonfiction podcasts that explore climate themes and their intersection with issues such as equity, migration, agriculture, conservation, technology, and community resilience.

The Climate Story Fund offers grants of up to $125,000 for production, post-production, and impact campaigns; support for completed projects seeking impact-only funding; funding for documentary films, nonfiction series, radio documentaries, and podcasts; and special encouragement for short documentary films of 40 minutes or less.

Applications are open to emerging and established storytellers worldwide. Eligible applicants include producers, directors, impact producers, independent filmmakers, and audio creators.

The organiser says, “Since its launch in 2021, the Climate Story Fund has awarded millions of dollars to projects across Africa, Latin America, Asia, and other regions, supporting storytellers who are reshaping climate narratives through film, audio, and innovative media”.

The deadline for applications is July 6, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.