Mohbad: Primeboy submits to police

A SINGER, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, aka Primeboy, declared wanted by the Lagos Police Command on Wednesday, October 4, has submitted himself to the Force.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Thursday, October 5.

The command declared Primeboy wanted following his failure to honour the Police invitation since the beginning of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

On Wednesday, October 4, The ICIR reported the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, promising to award N1 million to anyone who provided information that resulted in his capture.

Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.



“Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, aka Primeboy, has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions,” Hundeyin tweeted.

The spokesperson also assured the public that every effort would be made to conduct a thorough inquiry.

The command further guaranteed that everyone discovered to be responsible for Mohbad’s death would be brought to justice.

The ICIR reported on Tuesday, October 3, that the Lagos State Police Command arrested Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and took him into custody for interrogation over the singer’s death.

Hundeyin announced this on his X handle.

Naira Marley is one of the people suspected to have had issues with the late 27-year-old before his death.

Mohbad was affiliated with Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, from which he departed in October 2022.

Apart from Naira Marley, the Lagos State Police Command had arrested a music promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, known as Sam Larry, who many accused of having a rift with Mohbad.

Police arrested him at the Murtala Muhammad Airport after he arrived in Nigeria from Nairobi, Kenya, at about 10 p.m. on September 28 and took him into custody.

However, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have sternly denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

In a statement shared by Naira Marley on Tuesday, September 26, through his official Instagram account, he averred people had accused him of being responsible for Mohbad’s demise. He, however, argued that, like everyone else, he had been shocked by the tragedy.

Similarly, Sam Larry distanced himself from any link with Mohbad’s passing.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, October 4, a magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos, ordered Naira Marley and Sam Larry to remain in police detention.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were asked to be held without bail for 30 days while the Lagos police concluded their investigation.

However, the court’s chief magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, decided that the suspects should only be imprisoned for another 21 days.

The ICIR reported how Nigerians protested Mohbad’s death, prompting the Police to investigate it.

The investigation, supported by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, began with the exhumation of the deceased body.