Police arrest Sam Larry over Mohbad’s death 

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested a music promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu known as Sam Larry, over the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

This was disclosed by the State Command Police public relations officer Benjamin Hundeyin on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

“Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation,” he wrote.

According to reports, Sam Larry was immediately arrested after he arrived in Nigeria from Nairobi, Kenya at about 10 p.m. Nigerian time.

He was picked up at the Murtala Muhammad Airport by some officers at the command headquarters.

Sam Larry arrived at the headquarters around 10:30 p.m. and was subsequently taken to meet the commissioner of Police. After being questioned, he was handed over to DC Panti.

The arrest by the police came a few days after the Police had invited him and his ally, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

The late Mohbad was formerly affiliated with Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, from which he departed in October 2022.

The death of MohBad has sparked public outrage, with many Nigerians pointing hands at Naira Marley and Sam Larry. Beyond that, there were several videos where the late singer was assaulted by people allegedly associated with Marley’s record label.

In another viral video, the deceased also claimed that Naira Marley should be held accountable should he die.

Naira Marley has consistently denied this. In a video posted on Reno Omokri’s Instagram page, Naira Marley converses with the late Mohbad in the Yoruba language.

“You said you are not feeling so anymore, but one hour ago, you felt like killing yourself, and you still surround yourself with the things stressing you. The last time you made a video saying if anything happens to you, Naira Marley and the Marlian team should be held responsible, but now you want to kill yourself,” Naira Marley said in the video.

Replying to his former boss, Mohbad was heard saying: “I don’t feel like that again. I don’t even know how to explain to you right now.”

Naira Marley continued, “But one hour ago, you said you felt like killing yourself. If you kill yourself, what do you think people will say after you’ve made such videos, saying they should hold me responsible for your death?”

Mohbad concluded with, “Please don’t be angry.”

Also, the embattled singer, in an interview with Reno Omokri, reiterated that he played no part in Mohnad’s death, adding that the deceased had been dealing with some issues for a long time.

He also explained that he provided professional assistance to Mohbad after being aware of his mental condition and paid for his scans.

He said: “I have been abroad since August, and I’m willing to return to Nigeria if only the government can guarantee my safety, as a lot of Nigerians are currently furious at me.”