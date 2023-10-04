Mohbad: Police declare Primeboy wanted

THE Lagos State Police Command has declared Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, wanted over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The declaration followed Primeboy’s failure to honour an invitation sent to him by the Police since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s death.

The Spokesperson of State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, October 4.

The Police said Primeboy is approximately 1.64 m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. The Force also gave his last known address as 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

Notice from Police declaring Primeboy wanted

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest,” the Police added.

The ICIR reported on Tuesday, October 3, that the Lagos State Police Command arrested Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and took him into custody for interrogation over the singer’s death.

The command’s spokesperson, Hundeyin, announced this on his X handle.

He said, “Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…”

Naira Marley is one of the people suspected to have had issues with the late 27-year-old before his death.

Mohbad was affiliated with Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, from which he departed in October 2022.

Apart from Naira Marley, the Lagos State Police Command had arrested a music promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, known as Sam Larry, who many accused of having a rift with Mohbad.

Police arrested him at the Murtala Muhammad Airport after he arrived in Nigeria from Nairobi, Kenya, at about 10 p.m. on September 28 and took him into custody.

However, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have sternly denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

In a statement shared by Naira Marley on Tuesday, September 26, through his official Instagram account, he said people had accused him of being responsible for Mohbad’s demise. He argued that, like everyone else, he had been shocked by the tragedy.

He also emphasized that while he had disagreements with the late singer, they never escalated to harbouring ill wishes towards anyone, and they were actively pursuing a legal resolution to their disputes.

Similarly, Sam Larry distanced himself from any link with Mohbad’s passing.

The ICIR reported how Nigerians protested Mohbad’s death, prompting the Police to investigate it.