Police reveal prime suspect, how Mohbad died

THE Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has revealed how the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, died.

He also named the prime suspect as the Police’s investigation continues into the 27-year-old passing.

Addressing journalists at the state Police Command headquarters in Ikeja on Friday, October 5, Owohunwa named an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, the prime suspect.

Ogedemgbe injected the deceased thrice in his home on September 12, 2023, before he started vomiting and developing goosebumps.

Owohunwa’s revelations are the Police’s preliminary findings into the 27-year-old’s death.

Mohbad: Latest findings

The CP said as of October 6, 26 witnesses had been interviewed concerning Mohbad’s death.

Among those questioned, he listed the late singer’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife and manager.

According to the Commissioner, Mohbad was brought to the hospital lifeless and was declared dead on September 12 by the attending physicians.

The Police chief said the auxiliary nurse (Feyisayo Ogedemgbe) was called to inject the singer at his home by Mohbad’s friend Ayobami Sodiq Isiaka, aka Spending.

Ogedemgbe gave the singer three injections that are believed to have resulted in a series of events that led to the singer’s death.

“Auxiliary nurse administered multiple and highly potent injections which triggered an immediate reaction that eventually occasioned the death of Mohbad.

“At about 14:35hrs of 12th September 2023, Miss Feyisayo (nurse Ogedemgbe) eventually arrived. Armed with one pack of Ceftriaxone injection, one paracetamol injection…. several needles, and syringes. Mohbad began vomiting and developed goosebumps after the injections,” Owohunwa said.

Other suspects

Meanwhile, the Police have also listed the roles played by other suspects in Mohbad’s death.

The other suspects include Primeboy, also known as Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owodunni, who has known Mohbad since childhood.

The police commissioner revealed that Primeboy and Mohbad went to a concert together on September 10, which resulted in a violent altercation between the two.

The ensuing fight from the altercation caused harm to the late singer.

“The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death,” Owohunwa said.

Sam Larry, whose actual name is Samson Balogun, was detained and is still in custody over his role in the Afrobeats star’s death. He is being questioned for bullying and violence.

Owohunwa further explained that Abdul-Aziz Fashola, alias Naira Marley, was also detained and is still in custody due to accusations against him.

The Police commissioner, however, said the autopsy and toxicology results were pending.

The autopsy, toxicology test, and exhumation of Mohbad’s remains were all conducted on September 21.

Primeboy submits to the Police

The ICIR reported that Primeboy declared wanted by the Lagos Police Command, submitted himself to the Force on Wednesday, October 4.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Thursday, October 5.

The command declared Primeboy wanted following his failure to honour the Police invitation since the beginning of the investigation into the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s passing.

On Wednesday, October 4, The ICIR reported Owohunwa promising to award N1 million to anyone who provided information that resulted in his capture.

The command further guaranteed that everyone discovered to be responsible for Mohbad’s death would be brought to justice.

The ICIR reported on Tuesday, October 3, that the Command arrested Naira Marley and took him into custody for interrogation over the singer’s death.

Apart from Naira Marley, the Command had arrested a music promoter, Eletu, known as Sam Larry, who many accused of having a rift with Mohbad.

Police arrested him at the Murtala Muhammad Airport after he arrived in Nigeria from Nairobi, Kenya, at about 10 p.m. on September 28 and took him into custody.

However, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have sternly denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, October 4, a magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos, ordered Naira Marley and Sam Larry to remain in Police detention.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were asked to be held without bail for 30 days while the Lagos police concluded their investigation.

The court’s chief magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, decided that the suspects should only be imprisoned for 21 days.

The ICIR reported how Nigerians protested Mohbad’s death, prompting the Police to investigate it.

The investigation, supported by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, began with the exhumation of the deceased body.

Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12. He was buried the next day.

His death has sparked nationwide protests, with many joining joining worldwide.