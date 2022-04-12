28.1 C
Abuja

Man kills girlfriend, sleeps with corpse for six days

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Joseph OLAOLUWA
A 28-year-old man, Ifeanyi Njoku, has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Precious Okeke, 24, in an estate at Badore, in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

Njoku confessed to the police that he wanted to use Okeke for money rituals and was instructed to make love to her corpse for seven days.

Luck ran out on him when neighbours perceived a stench oozing from the compound where the suspect was residing and reported the matter to the estate management.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin,  confirmed the occurrence in a statement he released on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The statement read, “The deceased and the suspect were live-in lovers and stayed on Oke Street in the estate where Ifeanyi Njoku allegedly killed her for ritual purposes.

“So far, two suspects, Ifeanyi Njoku and Mbam Atunmufor, 36, have been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a native doctor, who was assisting the suspect in the money ritual scheme, instructed him to have sex with Okeke’s corpse.

“So after killing the girlfriend, Njoku was said to have engaged in the illicit act with the corpse for six days, while the stench emanating from his apartment prompted his neighbours to inform the management of the estate.

“A search of the apartment by the estate security officers revealed Okeke’s decomposing corpse, which led to the matter reported at the Lamgbasa Police Station. During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he killed his girlfriend six days ago.”

The statement added that the suspect offered the security personnel the sum of N6 million to kill the case but the offer was rejected.

