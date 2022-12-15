Fake LASTMA official arrested, makes N40,000 daily

THE Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) has arrested an impersonator in the Lekki area of the state.

LASTMA, a Lagos State-owned agency under the Ministry of Transportation, was established on the 15th of July 2000, to transform the state transportation system to ensure the free flow of traffic and also reduce road accidents.

A statement released by LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, through the Director of the Public Affairs Department, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that the fake official was nabbed by the agency’s patrol team while purportedly on duty, monitoring and controlling traffic around the Lekki axis.

According to the statement, the suspect, David Oluchukwu, 27, who hails from Ukpu in Anambra State, was nabbed under the Lekki bridge while extorting money from commercial bus drivers in the area.

The statement said upon his arrest, the suspect confessed he makes an average of N40,000 every day from the illegal traffic business.

Items like a fake uniform, beret and Identity Card were found on him after his arrest.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the agency (LASTMA) revealed that the suspect belonged to a criminal gang that has been extorting huge sums of money from innocent motorists apprehended for various traffic offenses ranging from seat belt obstructions, illegal overtaking and one-way at different locations of the state.

“The suspect was apprehended after our patrol team sighted him fully kitted with LASTMA uniform on black jeans collecting money from different commercial bus drivers who were illegally dropping and picking up passengers under the Lekki bridge.

“It is disheartening to see some unscrupulous elements impersonating LASTMA officials and extorting money from innocent motorists thereby denting the good image of the agency before the public,” the statement said.

Oreagba, therefore, urged motorists to be wary of fake officers demanding money from them, stating that the agency operates a cashless policy as any violators apprehended are charged to court with a ‘Referal Notice’.

He also warned impersonators to desist from such illegal acts as more surveillance personnel have been deployed to strategic locations.

Meanwhile, the Director, of the Legal Department LASTMA, Barr. Akerele Kehinde, said that the suspect would be charged to court on Thursday, December 255, in accordance with the Criminal Code Law of Lagos State.