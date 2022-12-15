New America offers fellowship

THE New America National Fellows Program is seeking applicants for its fellowship.

The Fellows Program aims to support National Fellows in three primary areas: provide funding to support talented individuals to pursue ambitious endeavors; build a community grounded in cohort gatherings that take place throughout the year; and provide access to platforms and partners that can support their work.

Fellows are expected to advance ideas through research, reporting, analysis and storytelling. Projects must be original, ambitious and viable. Some ideas may include writing a book, developing a series of articles or producing a documentary.

Journalists, scholars, filmmakers and public policy analysts can apply for this fellowship.

The fellowship runs from September 2023 to August 2024. Fellows typically remain in their job and city but attend two gatherings in Washington.

The organiser says stipends ranges from US$15,000 to US$30,000.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 1, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.