New America invites journalists , filmmakers, others for fellowship

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
File photo: New America Fellowship logo
File photo: New America Fellowship logo
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

THE New America National Fellows Programme invites fellowship applications for initiatives aimed at establishing a new public policy, which will run from September 2024 to May 2025.

The application is open to journalists, scholars, filmmakers and public policy analysts who who generate big, bold ideas that have an impact and spark new conversations about the most pressing issues of our day.

Fellows are expected to promote ideas through research, reporting, analysis, and narrative. Projects must be unique, ambitious and viable.


    The goal of the fellowship is to find bold, impactful thinkers and to fund them for a year, long enough to make progress on a book, develop a series of articles, produce a documentary or work on another project that is accessible.

    Fellows will stay in their current career and city, but attend two events in Washington.

    Stipends range from US$15,000 to $30,000.

    Deadline for application is February 1. Interested persons can apply here.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.