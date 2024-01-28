New America invites journalists , filmmakers, others for fellowship

THE New America National Fellows Programme invites fellowship applications for initiatives aimed at establishing a new public policy, which will run from September 2024 to May 2025.

The application is open to journalists, scholars, filmmakers and public policy analysts who who generate big, bold ideas that have an impact and spark new conversations about the most pressing issues of our day.

Fellows are expected to promote ideas through research, reporting, analysis, and narrative. Projects must be unique, ambitious and viable.

The goal of the fellowship is to find bold, impactful thinkers and to fund them for a year, long enough to make progress on a book, develop a series of articles, produce a documentary or work on another project that is accessible.

Fellows will stay in their current career and city, but attend two events in Washington.

Stipends range from US$15,000 to $30,000.

Deadline for application is February 1. Interested persons can apply here.