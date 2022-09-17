23.1 C
VIDEO: Man confronts LASTMA officials for driving “one way”

Joseph OLAOLUWA
LASTMA officials
LASTMA officials on the road. File Photo
A LAGOS resident, identified simply as Adedapo, has confronted officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for driving against traffic.

According to the viral video shared by the man via his Twitter account @Dagbofather, he was climbing a bridge to link to the Third Mainland Bridge when he came across the LASTMA vehicle driving against the traffic.

He blocked the vehicle and told them to turn back but the officials refused and he parked his car infront of them causing a blockade.

“Them dey follow one-way dey come, see my car, see where we dey come from, third mainland, normal road see where dem they come from. I am not leaving this place for them, look at me,” he narrated in the video.

The Lagos resident hurled invectives at the officials and promised not to clear the road until they follow the right way.

Responding to the video, the spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, promised that an internal investigation has begun on the matter.

Hundeyin tweeted, “I have contacted LASTMA authorities and the head of the police unit with LASTMA. I can confirm that an internal investigation has begun. This will not be swept under the carpet. We appreciate citizen reportage.

“I just got confirmation that the entire team has been identified and summoned to @followlastma headquarters.”

He promised that more updates would follow the case.

Just yesterday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, cornered a motorist who was driving “one way” on the third mainland bridge.

These acts have come to the fore after the Lagos State government auctioned 134 forfeited and abandoned vehicles at the Taskforce compound in Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
