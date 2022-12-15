Federal registries conduct 138,309 statutory marriages in seven years

A TOTAL of 138,309 statutory marriages were conducted by Federal Marriage Registries between 2016 to 2022.

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbosola disclosed this in a document obtained by The PUNCH on Wednesday, December 14.

The Interior Minister also added that the total number of places of worship licensed to conduct statutory marriages in the last seven years is 251.

“The total number of statutory marriages conducted in the period under review is 138,309, while the total number of places of worship licensed to conduct statutory marriages is 251,” the document read.

Aregbesola added that the Federal Government is planning to also establish no fewer than 20 additional marriage registries across the country, noting that the government desires to have a federal marriage registry in each senatorial zone.

“We commenced the process of expanding statutory marriage registries across the country. In the period under review, five new federal marriage registries were established in Benin, Kano, Jos, Owerri and Port Harcourt. We are in the process of establishing at least 20 more.

“Our goal is to set up at least one federal marriage registry in each of the senatorial zones where statutory marriages are patronised,” the document added.

Aregbesola stressed that the objective is to make the statutory marriage process easier and closer to the people who require the services.

The minister further noted that the ‘Legal Notices’ in the Marriage Act has been amended, stressing that the discord between federal and local governments had been settled.

The document added, “The ‘Legal Notices’ contained in the 2nd Schedule to the Marriage Act have been amended and approved by Mr President and published in the Federal Official Gazette of April 16, 2021, Vol. 108, while the review of other sections of the Marriage Act (MA) is still being processed.

“This is a monumental achievement as marriage registries and federal marriage registries bring to an end the discord between local governments by bringing them into the fold and recognising and authorising them to conduct statutory marriages upon the fulfilment of certain administrative guidelines put in place by the Ministry.”