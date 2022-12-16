Twitter bans high-profile journalists for doxxing

TWITTER Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk has banned some high profile journalists from the microblogging site for doxxing (sharing his live location) during a space.

Musk barred the following journalists from Twitter: Ryan Mac from New York Times, Donnie O’Sullivan from CNN, Drew Harwell from Washington Post, Matt Binder from Mashable, Micah Lee from The Intercept, and Steven from Voice of America.

Prior to this, 20-year-old Jack Sweeney was suspended from the platform for tracking the Live location of the Tesla boss through @Elonjet.

Barely 24 hours after suspending @ElonJet from Twitter, Musk has gone after top journalists, for violating privacy policy by sharing @ElonJet links.

The Chief Twit posted, “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

“They posted my exact real-time location basically assassination coordinates in direct violation of Twitter’s terms of service,” he added.

During a Twitter Space, Musk tried to explain his decision but within a short time, he left the session due to some offensive questions.

A report by India Today said the Space was shutdown and all the guests tuned in were evicted.

Subsequently, minutes later, Twitter temporarily halted Spaces feature, and stated that it would be back after a bug fix.

Currently, there is an ongoing poll on Twitter, asking users to vote on when the suspended accounts who shared Musk’s real-time location would be released.

Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

In an earlier post Musk stated,“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok”.