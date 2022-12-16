34.1 C
Global Landscapes Forum seeks social media ambassadors

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Global Landscapes Forum
Global Landscapes Forum
THE Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) is accepting applications for the GLF Social Media Ambassadors Volunteer Program.

The program seeks social media ambassadors who will shape the global conversation about sustainable landscapes, network with top organisations around the world, and gain early access to GLF campaigns and events.

Selected social media ambassadors will help boost the GLF’s campaigns and events through their social media channels; co-create insightful content in collaboration with the GLF Social Media team; provide live coverage of GLF events; and attend virtual coordination meetings.

Social media-savvy sustainability enthusiasts, 18 to 35, from around the world can apply.

Basic knowledge of English is required.

The deadline for the submission of the application is December 31, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

