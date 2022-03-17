34.1 C
Global Landscapes Forum offers online media seminar

Blessing Otoibhi
YouTube Global Landscapes Forum - GLF - YouTube
Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the XV World Forestry Congress are inviting applications for an online media seminar thrmed ‘Building a green, healthy and resilient future with forests’.

The seminar is slated for April 28 to 29, 2022.

The programme aims to provide a crucial opportunity for the global forestry community to analyse and address key challenges facing world forestry, particularly in the context of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic while striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the seminar, journalists from around the world will connect with leading scientists and forestry experts.

How fintech loan sharks in Nigeria cyberbully, trap customers in debt

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

ISOJ offers 2022 online journalism conference

Four doctors to 10,000 population, Nigeria’s highest in two decades – Data

Journalists and editors can attend a virtual seminar on sustainable forests and cover the XV World Forestry Congress.

Journalists will also discover the latest insights in sustainable forestry and learn why forests play an essential role in keeping the planet livable.

The seminar is free and available in English, French and Spanish.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 3, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Previous articleNERC prepares order allowing consumers seek compensation from DisCos for poor service
Next articleDrama as Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano’s wife fight at Soludo’s inauguration

