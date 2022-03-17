Global Landscapes Forum offers online media seminar

— 1 min read

Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the XV World Forestry Congress are inviting applications for an online media seminar thrmed ‘Building a green, healthy and resilient future with forests’.

The seminar is slated for April 28 to 29, 2022.

The programme aims to provide a crucial opportunity for the global forestry community to analyse and address key challenges facing world forestry, particularly in the context of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic while striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the seminar, journalists from around the world will connect with leading scientists and forestry experts.

Journalists and editors can attend a virtual seminar on sustainable forests and cover the XV World Forestry Congress.

Journalists will also discover the latest insights in sustainable forestry and learn why forests play an essential role in keeping the planet livable.

The seminar is free and available in English, French and Spanish.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 3, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.