2023: Military will not take sides – CDS Irabor

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor has assured that the military will remain apolitical and unbiased during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The CDS gave the assurance when the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau paid him a courtesy call at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Irabor thanked the NBA for identifying with the Armed Forces and indicated the readiness of the Nigerian military to partner with the association, particularly on issues that border on the delay in trials of crimes relating to terrorism and insurgency.

He agreed with the NBA President that the Army is a creation of the Constitution and that the military shall continue to respect the rule of law.

Regarding the forthcoming general elections, the Chief of Defence Staff said, “The Police remain the lead security agency in respect of the elections, but we have a contingency that will enable us to help or assist the Police if the need arises.

“The military will be unbiased and apolitical. We remain subject to civil authority and we shall ensure that democratic culture is protected and advanced.”

In his remarks, NBA President Maikyau spoke of the need to uphold the rule of law in the country.

- Advertisement -

Maikyau also congratulated the men and women of the Armed Forces for the giant strides being recorded in the protection of the territorial integrity and internal security of the country.

*We have come to identify with the excellent work the Armed Forces has been doing, and we do not take the sacrifice for granted. You have also made us proud in the assignment you’ve had to do outside the shores of the country.

“We must show respect to the Armed Forces. Are we happy with all the things the military has done? No! But in spite of all the challenges, it is deserving to identify with you, and the job you’re doing in the North-East and North-West Nigeria is commendable,” he said.

The NBA President also called on the military to ensure utmost neutrality in the forthcoming general elections, urging it to remain unbiased in the discharge of its duties during the exercise.

On the prosecution of the suspected terrorists, the NBA President pledged to work with the military and the government to speedily dispense of the cases.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of 122 senior officers from the ranks of Brigadier General to Major General and Colonel to Brigadier General, respectively.

In a statement released on Friday, December 16, the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, said 52 of those promoted are Brigadier Generals while 70 are Colonels.

- Advertisement - According to him, the Brigadier Generals were elevated to Major Generals and the Colonels to Brigadier Generals .

He said their promotion was in recognition of their meritorious service to the nation.