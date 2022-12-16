The Pulitzer Center Rainforest Journalism Fund offers Dom Phillips reporting grant

THE Pulitzer Center Rainforest Journalism Fund is inviting applications for its Dom Phillips Reporting Grant themed “How to Save the Amazon?”.

The Fund is seeking reporting ideas focused on solutions for the future of the Amazon.

Proposals can be centered on the Brazilian Amazon, but projects about the Amazon in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia or Venezuela are also welcomed, just as stories addressing border areas, or projects held collaboratively between Amazon countries.

Independent and staff journalists, freelancers, journalists collectives, writers, photographers, audio and radio producers and TV and film producers anywhere in the world can apply for this grant.

Selected proposals will receive the necessary funds to carry out the project, in accordance with the detailed budget submitted upon application.

The organiser says the grant is named after Dom Philips, the British journalist killed along with Brazilian Indigenous Expert Bruno Pereira during a trip to the Amazon region on June 5, 2022. How to Save the Amazon was the title of the book Phillips wanted to finish writing.

The deadline for the submission of applications is January 18, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.