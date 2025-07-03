back to top

Climate Reporting Gap Fellowship seeks entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Climate Reporting Gap Fellowship seeks entries
Picture of flooding used to illustrate the report
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

SURGE Africa and One World Media have partnered to run a new fellowship focused on climate and energy transition stories in Nigeria.

The Climate Reporting Gap Fellowship is a programme that will support journalists in Nigeria in reporting original stories on climate finance and energy transition through inclusive, data-driven and community-centred reporting.

The fellowship enables journalists to produce compelling, solutions-focused journalism that resonates at the local and regional level.

Nigerian journalists, passionate about complex climate issues, can apply for a fellowship


     

     

    The organiser says, “Across Nigeria, the impacts of climate change are increasingly visible — from rising heat and water scarcity to the complexities of the energy transition”. Yet, local stories that connect these challenges to people’s daily lives often remain underreported. That’s where the Climate Reporting Gap Fellowship comes in”.

    Six journalists will be selected. They will receive in-depth training and support to help guide their projects editorially and practically.

    Selected projects will receive funding up to GBP5,000.

    The deadline for the submission of the application is August 20, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement