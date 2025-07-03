Climate Reporting Gap Fellowship seeks entries

SURGE Africa and One World Media have partnered to run a new fellowship focused on climate and energy transition stories in Nigeria.

The Climate Reporting Gap Fellowship is a programme that will support journalists in Nigeria in reporting original stories on climate finance and energy transition through inclusive, data-driven and community-centred reporting.

The fellowship enables journalists to produce compelling, solutions-focused journalism that resonates at the local and regional level.

Nigerian journalists, passionate about complex climate issues, can apply for a fellowship

The organiser says, “Across Nigeria, the impacts of climate change are increasingly visible — from rising heat and water scarcity to the complexities of the energy transition”. Yet, local stories that connect these challenges to people’s daily lives often remain underreported. That’s where the Climate Reporting Gap Fellowship comes in”.

Six journalists will be selected. They will receive in-depth training and support to help guide their projects editorially and practically.

Selected projects will receive funding up to GBP5,000.

The deadline for the submission of the application is August 20, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.