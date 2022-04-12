Bill for establishment of Nigerian Peace Corps passed again in Senate

— 1 min read

THE Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking the establishment of the Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC).

The bill was also passed by the Senate in 2018 but President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign it into law.

Sponsored by Ali Ndume, the bill seeks to empower and provide employment for youths, and facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services and nation-building.

The bill was passed after the consideration and adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on Interior, chaired by Sadiq Uma.

Uma said his committee received hundreds of memoranda and many stakeholders supported the bill.

He urged his colleagues to support the bill, noting that the it would be of great benefit to Nigeria.

Buhari had rejected the bill in 2018 despite its overwhelming support by the 8th National Assembly.

The president cited security concerns and financial constraints in funding the organisation as his reasons for declining assent to the bill.

According to him, due to “scarce resources”, funding the organisation will impose a financial burden on the Federal Government.