CHRICED launches project to strengthen independent media, human rights reporting

THE Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has unveiled the “Make It Count” project, a new initiative aimed at strengthening independent media, promoting ethical human rights reporting and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities in Nigeria.

CHRICED Executive Director, Ibrahim Zikirullahi, launched the project themed “The Future of Independent Media and Human Rights Reporting in Nigeria,” during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, June 24.

The initiative is being implemented by CHRICED in partnership with Weltfilme, Germany, with financial support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

“Across Nigeria, the space for independent voices is shrinking. Journalists face intimidation, civic actors confront repression, and communities – especially the most vulnerable – struggle to have their stories heard,” Zikirullahi said.

He described the project as more than a programme but a movement designed to strengthen independent media, expand human rights reporting and ensure that the voices of women, youth, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups influence democratic governance.

According to him, the initiative will train citizen reporters, support community-based storytellers and build collaborative networks that enable journalists and civic actors to expose corruption, document human rights abuses and report stories that inspire positive social change.

“We will invest in training, technology and collaborative networks that enable journalists and civic actors to document abuses, expose corruption, and highlight stories of resilience and hope,” he said.

Presenting an overview of the initiative, Project Team Lead at Weltfilme, Julia Krojer, said Make It Count was designed to strengthen human rights-oriented journalism through ethical storytelling.

She explained that many local journalists continued to operate with limited resources and training despite playing a critical role in informing citizens and amplifying marginalised voices, adding that the initiative aimed to bridge those gaps by equipping journalists and content creators with practical multimedia storytelling skills that produce accurate, ethical and impactful reporting.

Krojer added that expected outcomes include improved media professionalism, stronger collaboration among journalists and civil society organisations, increased public awareness of governance and human rights issues, and deeper citizen engagement in democratic processes.

Delivering the keynote address, veteran journalist and labour activist Owei Lakemfa urged journalists and media organisations to remain committed to ethical reporting and the defence of human rights despite mounting political and economic pressures.

Lakemfa’s presentation focused on the future of independent journalism in Nigeria and the need to protect press freedom as a pillar of democratic governance.

Meanwhile, participants who include civil society actors, and government officials, engaged in extensive discussions on the growing threats confronting the media, including shrinking civic space, economic hardship affecting newsrooms, digital misinformation, declining public trust, and safety concerns for journalists covering sensitive issues.

Several media practitioners emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between journalists, civil society organisations and development partners to ensure investigative and human rights reporting remains sustainable.

Others advocated greater investment in grassroots media, arguing that community journalists are often the first to document human rights abuses and governance failures in remote areas.

The launch concluded with a renewed commitment by participating organisations to support ethical journalism and expand opportunities for grassroots reporters to produce stories that promote accountability, protect human rights and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.