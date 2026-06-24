Senate passes state police bill, empowers governors to appoint commissioners

THE Senate on Wednesday, June 24, passed a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police services across Nigeria.

The bill was approved after lawmakers considered the report of the Senate Committee on the Review of the Constitution, chaired by Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the passage of the legislation after more than two-thirds of senators voted in support through a manual voting process following the failure of the chamber’s electronic voting system.

The proposed legislation seeks to create a dual policing structure comprising a Federal Police Service and State Police Services operating alongside each other.

Leading debate on the bill, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, described the proposal as one of the most significant constitutional reforms since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

He argued that the country’s centralised policing system had struggled to cope with rising security threats, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal violence, cybercrime and organised criminal networks.

According to the bill, the Federal Police Service will retain responsibility for national security matters such as counterterrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, border security and policing of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while state police services will focus on enforcing state laws, maintaining public order and protecting lives and property within their jurisdictions.

The amendment further seeks to update constitutional references by replacing the National Police Council and Federal Police Service Commission with the Nigeria Police Council and Police Service Commission.

The passage was also coming about two weeks after the House of Representatives endorsed the constitutional amendment for the creation of state police forces.

Governors to appoint commissioners

A key provision of the bill empowers state governors to appoint Commissioners of Police to head state police services, subject to confirmation by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

Clause 17 of the bill provides that while the Inspector-General of Police will head the Federal Police Service, each State Police Service will be led by a Commissioner of Police appointed by the governor.

The legislation also authorises governors to issue lawful written directives of a general policy nature to state police commissioners on matters relating to public safety and public order.

To address concerns about potential abuse, the bill states that a state police commissioner shall not arrest, detain, investigate or deploy force against any person, political party or group for criticising the government except in accordance with the law.

Several lawmakers who supported the bill, including Enyinnaya Abaribe and Aminu Tambuwal, stressed the need for adequate safeguards to prevent political interference and abuse of police powers.

Backstory

The ICIR reports that the push for state police gained momentum in recent months as Nigeria continues to grapple with insecurity across several regions.

Many have argued that the Nigeria Police Force has limited ability to respond quickly to local threats and that officers familiar with local languages, culture and terrain would be better positioned to gather intelligence and tackle crime.

The proposal also received a boost in November 2025 when President Bola Tinubu publicly backed the establishment of state police and called on the National Assembly to review existing laws to allow states willing to establish their own police services to do so.

However, some critics have warned that governors could use state police to intimidate political opponents, suppress dissent or influence elections. Concerns have also been raised about funding, oversight and the capacity of some states to maintain independent police formations.

The Senate’s approval does not immediately establish state police services. As a constitutional amendment, the bill must secure the endorsement of at least two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly before it can be transmitted to President Tinubu for assent.

Should it eventually become law, the amendment is expected to establish a multi-layered policing structure aimed at improving efforts to combat kidnapping, terrorism, banditry and other security challenges confronting the nation.