32.1 C
Abuja

Ban on campaigns in Ebonyi schools does not exempt APC – Commissioner

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
David Umahi
Ebonyi State governor David Umahi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Ebonyi State government has said that the ban on political campaigns in Ebonyi schools does not exclude the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political party.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, said the ban, which took effect on November 1, did not exempt any political party.

The ban raised intense reactions from the public, with some political stakeholders wondering if the APC would be affected by its provisions.

Orji spoke to journalists on Saturday at Abakaliki, the state capital.

While trying to reduce the apprehension that the directive generated, the commissioner said all political parties were bound by the order’s provisions,  which he explained were designed to protect pupils, students and staff of the schools.

“The apprehensions should be allayed because even in civilised societies, there are conditions attached to political parties holding rallies in public facilities.

“We should correct the earlier insinuations that the order banned political parties from ever holding rallies in these facilities.

- Advertisement -

“All political parties, including the ruling APC, must secure approval from relevant authorities to use the schools and other public facilities,” he said.

He added that the security of lives and property of the people was paramount to the government and should be above all personal interests.

“Holding political rallies in schools ordinarily puts the security of pupils and students at risk because they are vulnerable.

“Since parents are not with the pupils and students while in school, anything can happen.

“We have security reports that gunmen may attack schools during campaigns, so the order was a proactive step to forestall such incidents,” he said.

He pleaded with the media to assist the government in propagating the ideals of the order, as insecurity is affecting everyone in the state.

The Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, had banned political parties from using schools and market areas for political campaigns in the state.

- Advertisement -

According to Umahi, the political party members always defecate and litter these areas.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Flooding: Oluremi Tinubu donates N50m to Bayelsa victims

THE wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, has visited...
Factcheck

False claim circulates that UI lecturer rewarded ten students with $100 each

A blog post has gone viral with the claim that a lecturer at the University...
National News

God has not told me if 2023 elections will hold – Adeboye

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has...
Conflict and Security

Security operatives rescue kidnapped wife of NSCDC Head of Special Intelligence Squad

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says security operatives have rescued Victoria,...
COVID-19

Debt-servicing may affect COVID-19 financing in 2022

By Theophilus Abbah and Daniel Adaji Capital expenditure for COVID-19 in Nigeria's 2022 annual budget...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFlooding: Oluremi Tinubu donates N50m to Bayelsa victims

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.