22.1 C
Abuja

Banditry: Coalition condemns NBC sanctions on Trust TV, others

Featured NewsNews
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Coalition of Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the N5 million fines imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Multichoice Nigeria Limited, owners of DSTV, TelCom Satellite Limited (TSTV), NTA- Startimes Limited and Trust TV.

The NBC sanctioned the broadcasting platforms over a documentary by BBC Africa Eye titled ‘Bandits Warlords of Zamfara’, and another titled ‘Nigeria’s Banditry – The Inside Story’, which was aired on Trust TV.

In a statement released on Thursday, signed by the Programme Officer, Stephanie Adams-Douglas, the Coalition described NBC’s sanctions as a baseless and authoritarian move to stifle the press.

“In many cases, threats of violence and attacks against journalists are not properly investigated, yet the NBC thinks this fine is the best way to constrain the Nigerian media from carrying out its mandate.

“This continuous impunity emboldens the perpetrators of the crimes and at the same time has an undesirable discouraging effect and obstructs journalists and their work. However, Nigerian journalists have remained dogged in exposing corruption, irregularity and security that has affected millions of Nigerians. This kind of unwarranted sanctions against journalists impede the free flow of information,” the statement said.

CWPPF further called on the NBC to rescind its decision with immediate effect, stressing that, “We shall continue to oppose all forms of attacks on human rights and press freedom in Nigeria and across the world and hold the government, individuals and organizations accountable.”

The Coalition, which comprises 17 media organisations, reiterated its commitment towards preventing violence against media practitioners and ensuring that perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers face the law.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org
Twitter handle: @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Sanwo-Olu pledges to protect press freedom

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to protect press freedom in the...
Featured News

2023: APC unveils Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG, Keyamo named spokesperson

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Plateau State governor and Chairman of the...
Diaspora News

Organ harvesting trial: Ekweremadu to remain in custody until October 31

THE Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom (UK) has adjourned the alleged organ...
Crime

NDLEA destroys 560,068kg of seized drugs in Lagos

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday destroyed over 560,068kg of seized...
Media Opportunities

CUNY school of journalism offers reporting fellowship

THE McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the City University of New York (CUNY) Craig Newmark...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSanwo-Olu pledges to protect press freedom

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.