22.1 C
Abuja

Media Rights Agenda asks NBC to withdraw fines on TV station, pay platforms

Featured NewsNews
Raji Olatunji
MRA
MRA logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A civil society organisaation, MEDIA Rights Agenda (MRA), has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the fines imposed on a television station and three pay TV platforms.

NBC had on August 3 announced that the owners of DSTV, Multichoice Nigeria Limited, TelCom Satellite Limited (TSTV) and NTA-Startimes Limited would pay N5 million each as fines.

The Commission said the broadcast platforms were sanctioned for airing a documentary by the BBC Africa Eye titled ‘Bandits Warlords of Zamfara’, which the body claimed glorifies banditry and undermines national security in Nigeria.

The NBC also fined Trust-TV Network Limited N5 million for its documentary titled, ‘Nigeria’s Banditry – The Inside Story’.

The regulatory body accused them of contravening the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Sixth Edition, with emphasis on paragraphs 3.1.1, 3.12.2 and 3.11.2.

Reacting to the development, MRA, in a statement released by Programme Director Ayode Longe on August 4, described NBC’s action as unconstitutional and repressive.

The organisaation threatened to take legal action against the NBC if the sanctions are not reversed.

- Advertisement -

“We have no doubt that the decision to sanction the platforms and television station was actually taken by the Federal government and is being enforced through the NBC in an effort to punish them for portraying the Government in bad light as it is clear that the government is embarrassed by its inability to address the challenge posed by the so-called bandits to the safety and security of Nigerians and members of the public at large,” the statement said.

According to MRA, the TV station and the pay platforms acted in line with provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is our view that the reporting by the television station and the platforms is consistent with role assigned to the media by Section 22 of the Nigerian Constitution to uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people, in this case, with respect to the security and welfare of the people.

“It is ironic that while the government regularly dialogues with the so-called bandits and pays them obscene amounts in cash as ransom, thereby enabling their activities further, it has chosen to sanction media platforms for merely reporting on the bandits and the security challenge that they pose to citizens.”

The civil society organisaation urged the NBC to avoid being used as a tool for the censorship of broadcasters and broadcast platforms, as against internationally established norms and standards for media regulators.

“We find it abhorrent that the NBC is once again the law maker, the accuser, the prosecutor, the judge and the enforcer, all at the same time, contrary to the well-established principle of law that no one should be a judge in his own cause. It is even more repugnant that the NBC has accused the broadcast station and platforms of offenses which constitute crimes under our laws and has proceeded to find them guilty of these crimes, thereby usurping the function of the courts under our Constitution,” the statement added.

MRA advised NBC to seek proper guidance concerning its functions as the regulatory authority for broadcasting in Nigeria.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org
Twitter handle: @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Banditry: Coalition condemns NBC sanctions on Trust TV, others

THE Coalition of Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the N5 million...
News

Sanwo-Olu pledges to protect press freedom

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to protect press freedom in the...
Featured News

2023: APC unveils Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG, Keyamo named spokesperson

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Plateau State governor and Chairman of the...
Diaspora News

Organ harvesting trial: Ekweremadu to remain in custody until October 31

THE Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom (UK) has adjourned the alleged organ...
Crime

NDLEA destroys 560,068kg of seized drugs in Lagos

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday destroyed over 560,068kg of seized...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBanditry: Coalition condemns NBC sanctions on Trust TV, others

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.